The Rubens Are Celebrating Their Debut Album With a Pop-Up Event in Sydney Tonight

The Rubens are celebrating the tenth anniversary of their debut self-titled album with a pop-up event at Sydney’s Lord Gladstone Hotel in Chippendale. The event takes place today (15th September) from 4.30pm–8.00pm.

The band will be in attendance for a live Q&A, while the venue is to be turned into a gallery featuring images documenting The Rubens’ career to date. The merch desk will be offering limited edition vinyl and exclusive ‘Still Laying It Down’ anniversary merchandise.

The Rubens is being reissued on 180g purple and white marbled vinyl. The band shared a statement reflecting on their decision to celebrate their debut album in this way. “As excited as we are for the future and the new music we are currently working on, we are bloody proud of where it all started and hope our awesome fans are pumped to get their hands on the reissue of our debut,” they said.

The record came out on 25th September 2012 and featured the singles ‘Lay It Down’, ‘Don’t Ever Want to Be Found’, ‘The Best We Got’, ‘Never Be the Same’ and the ARIA Platinum ‘My Gun’. The Rubens have since released three further studio albums: 2015’s Hoops, 2018’s Lo La Ru and last year’s 0202.

For those unable to get down to the Lord Gladstone, the vinyl reissue of The Rubens can be found here.

