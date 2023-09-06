The Teskey Brothers Announce Winery Concert w/ The Waifs, WILSN

The Teskey Brothers have added a stop on their upcoming tour for new album The Winding Way, with a show scheduled at Margaret River winery 3 Oceans on Saturday, 13th January. The band will be supported by folk veterans The Waifs and rising Melbourne soul singer WILSN.

The Teskey Brothers announced The Winding Way tour in early June; the band will spend nearly four months on the road from November to February – a large chunk of the tour has already sold out. See below for all dates and details.

The Teskey Brothers: ‘I’m Leaving’

The Winding Way, the brothers’ third album, was released in June. “A lot of thought and time [has] gone into this record, more than in the past,” Josh shared in a statement when the album was announced back in February.

The Waifs, meanwhile, are currently on an extensive tour for the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album Up All Night – the record which contained their biggest single ‘London Still’. The band kicked off the tour back in May, and it will run until January 2024.

WILSN released her debut album Those Days Are Over in February 2023; she recently teamed up with Budjerah for a cover of Crowded House’s ‘Better Be Home Soon’.

The Teskey Brothers 2023/2024 Australian Tour

with special guests WILSN (all shows except Sydney) and Courtney Marie Andrews (Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane)

Saturday, 18th November 2023 – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Friday, 24th November – Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns

Saturday, 25th November – Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre, Townsville

Friday, 1st December – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Saturday, 2nd December – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Saturday, 16th December – Riverstage, Brisbane

Friday, 12th January 2024 – Red Hill Auditorium, Perth

Saturday, 13th January – 3 Oceans Winery, Margaret River NEW SHOW w/ The Waifs

w/ The Waifs Friday, 19th January – Darwin Entertainment Centre, Darwin

Saturday, 20th January – Canberra Theatre, Canberra

Sunday. 21st January – Canberra Theatre, Canberra

Friday, 2nd February – Odeon Theatre, Hobart

Tickets for winery who on sale Friday, 8th September via Oztix. Other shows on sale via Frontier Touring.

