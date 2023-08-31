The Weeknd Adds One More Show to 2023 Australian Tour

The Weeknd has announced a third Melbourne date for his 2023 ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ Australian tour. Abel Tesfaye will now perform a total of seven shows across Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne, with the run coming to a close at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Monday, 4th December. Full details below.

It’s The Weeknd’s first visit to Australia in six years and follows his two most recent albums, 2020’s After Hours and 2022’s Dawn FM. Both albums were major commercial hits, with the former sprouting the ubiquitous ‘Blinding Lights’, regarded as the “top Billboard Hot 100 song of all time” by US publication Billboard.

The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’

In other Weeknd news, HBO has cancelled Tesfaye and Sam Levinson’s controversial series, The Idol, after just one season. “The Idol was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response,” the company said in a statement.

Tesfaye starred in the series as Tedros, alongside Lily-Rose Depp as the popstar Jocelyn. He co-created the show with Levinson, who’s best known for Euphoria. According to Forbes, the five-episode series was “by far” the “worst reviewed show” in HBO history.

It’s possible these will be Tesfaye’s final Australian tour dates as The Weeknd. “The album I’m working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd,” he told W Magazine earlier this year. “This is something that I have to do. As The Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say.”

The Weeknd 2023 Australian Tour

Monday, 20th November – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, 21st November – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 24th November – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 25th November – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW

Friday, 1st December – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 2nd December – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC

Monday, 4th December – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC – NEW SHOW

Tickets on sale via Live Nation

Further Reading

HBO Cancels ‘The Idol’ After One Season

The Weeknd Adds Three More Shows to 2023 Australian Tour

The Weeknd Suggests He’ll Put Music On Hold After One More Album