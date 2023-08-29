HBO Cancels ‘The Idol’ After One Season

HBO has unsurprisingly given The Weeknd and Sam Levinson’s controversial series The Idol the chop after just one season. In a statement reported by Variety, HBO said they were “pleased by the strong audience response” to the first season, but a second wouldn’t go ahead.

“The Idol was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response,” the statement read. “After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work.”

The Idol Official Trailer

The series – which followed a young popstar called Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) and her relationship with creepy club guy Tedros (The Weeknd/Abel Tesfaye) – was plagued with controversy from almost the very beginning. In March 2023, Rolling Stone published a lengthy report detailing allegations of toxic work conditions and accusations of torture porn.

The original director of the series, Amy Seimetz, had exited production a year earlier, with Levinson – the creator of Euphoria – taking the reins and reportedly dramatically altering the direction of the series. The show was also reportedly shortened from six episodes to five – although HBO has disputed that.

The resulting series was a mess, savaged by critics and viewers over everything from the wooden acting to its apparent love of trauma porn. The Guardian labelled it, not unfairly, as “one of the worst programmes ever made”.

