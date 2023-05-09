The Weeknd Suggests He’ll Put Music On Hold After One More Album

Abel Tesfaye has revealed that he’ll only make one more record as The Weeknd, telling W Magazine that he’s “said everything I can say” as the character. Tesfaye was speaking to the publication to promote his upcoming HBO series The Idol when he confirmed he would be abandoning his famous persona after one more album.

“The album I’m working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd,” said Tesfaye. “This is something that I have to do. As The Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say.”

The Weeknd: ‘Take My Breath’

The comments came after Tesfaye was discussing the visual journey he had taken The Weeknd on over the last few albums, which seemed to lead the character into more deadly situations and then, on album Dawn FM, purgatory.

“I’m going through a cathartic path right now,” Tesfaye also told W. “It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter. I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn.”

The Idol – which is being directed by Euphoria’s Sam Levinson and stars Lily-Rose Depp as a young pop star who falls under the influence of Tesfaye’s character Tedros – will premiere on Monday, 5th June in Australia.

The production has been dogged by controversy and was labelled “torture porn” and a “shitshow” in an article published by Rolling Stone.

