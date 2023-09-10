The Weeknd Adds Fourth Melbourne Show to 2023 Australian Tour

The Weeknd’s Australian tour continues to grow, with a fourth show at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne/Naarm added to the itinerary. The Canadian pop musician is now on track for nine stadium shows across Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, despite originally announcing just one show in each city.

The fourth Melbourne performance is happening on Tuesday, 5th December. The Weeknd’s Abel Tesfaye added a third show at the Docklands venue at the beginning of September, while a third show at Sydney’s Accor Stadium was announced last week. More details below.

Tesfaye last toured Australia in 2017. He’s been busy in the interim, releasing the album After Hours in 2020 and Dawn FM in 2022. The former included the single ‘Blinding Lights’, which was deemed the “top Billboard Hot 100 song of all time” by US publication Billboard.

More recently, Tesfaye co-starred as Tedros in the HBO series The Idol, appearing alongside Lily-Rose Depp as the popstar Jocelyn. Tesfaye co-created the show with Sam Levinson, who’s best known for Euphoria. According to Forbes, the five-episode series was “by far” the “worst reviewed show” in HBO history.

The Weeknd 2023 Australian Tour

Monday, 20th November – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, 21st November – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 24th November – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW (sold out)

Saturday, 25th November – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW (sold out)

Monday, 27th November – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW

Friday, 1st December – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC (sold out)

Saturday, 2nd December – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC (sold out)

Monday, 4th December – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, 5th December – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC NEW SHOW

Tickets on sale via Live Nation – the new Melbourne show goes on sale at 2pm on Wednesday, 13th September

