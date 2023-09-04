The Weeknd Adds Another Show to 2023 Australian Tour

The Weeknd’s 2023 Australian tour itinerary has grown from three dates to eight since being announced two weeks ago. A third show has been announced at Sydney’s Accor Stadium, while a third night at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium was added last week. The Weeknd’s Abel Tesfaye will kick off with two nights at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

The Weeknd is coming to Australia for the first time in six years as part of his international ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour. The tour – which recently visited London’s Wembley Stadium – gets its name from The Weeknd’s two most recent albums, 2020’s After Hours and 2022’s Dawn FM.

In other Weeknd news, HBO has cancelled Tesfaye and Sam Levinson’s controversial series, The Idol, after just one season. “The Idol was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response,” the company said in a statement.

Tesfaye starred in the series as Tedros, alongside Lily-Rose Depp as the popstar Jocelyn. He co-created the show with Levinson, who’s best known for Euphoria. According to Forbes, the five-episode series was “by far” the “worst reviewed show” in HBO history.

The Weeknd 2023 Australian Tour

Monday, 20th November – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, 21st November – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 24th November – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 25th November – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW

Monday, 27th November – Accord Stadium, Sydney NSW – NEW SHOW

Friday, 1st December – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 2nd December – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC

Monday, 4th December – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC

