They Might Be Giants to Play 1990 Album ‘Flood’ in Full on 2023 Australian Tour

They Might Be Giants will perform their 1990 album Flood in its entirety when they tour Australia in October 2023. The band will be in Australia following a lengthy North American run of Flood anniversary dates – which were due to kick off in 2020, but postponed until last year due to the pandemic.

The Australian tour will begin at the Tivoli in Brisbane on Thursday, 5th October before dates in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. See full dates and venues below – early bird pre-sale begins this Wednesday (22nd February) at 9am local time.

They Might Be Giants – ‘Birdhouse in Your Soul’

Each show will see They Might Be Giants perform two full sets: one composed of the entire 19-track Flood and another spanning their career, “from early favourites” to 2021’s BOOK. Core members John Flansburgh and John Linnell be joined by their full backing band for the shows.

Flood, They Might Be Giants’ third studio album, arrived in January of 1990. It has remained their best-selling album and contains many of their most beloved songs, such as ‘Birdhouse in Your Soul’, ‘Particle Man’ and a cover of ‘Istanbul (Not Constantinople)’.

TMBG have played multiple Flood celebration shows throughout the years. In 2015, they released Flood Live in Australia, a live album that captured the band performing all of the album’s songs throughout Australia in May 2013.

They Might Be Giants Flood Australian Tour 2023

Thursday, 5th October – The Tivoli, Brisbane

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Friday, 6th October – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, 7th October – The Forum, Melbourne

Tickets: Ticketek

Sunday, 8th October – The Gov, Adelaide

Tickets: Oztix

Wednesday, 11th October – Astor Theatre, Perth

Tickets: Ticketek

