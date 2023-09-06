Tirzah Surprise Releases New Album ‘trip9love…???’

UK songwriter Tirzah has dropped a surprise album called trip9love…???, her third full-length release and the follow-up to 2021’s acclaimed Colourgrade. The album is out digitally everywhere now, but you’ll have to wait until Friday, 17th November for a physical release.

trip9love…??? was once again produced alongside Tirzah’s longtime collaborator Mica Levi. It was written and recorded in both of their homes over the course of a year, as well as studios in southeast London and Kent.

Tirzah: ‘today’

According to the press release, the tracks were built out using piano loops on top of a beat. Tirzah and Levi then added plenty of distortion, laying the toplines over it.

“Poems centre on themes of love, both real and imagined,” it states. “The world the record finds space in is a lazy club fantasy zone.

“The speed, the connection and similarity between all of the instrumentals led the record to feel like one song, a diary entry of a moment or a fascination with one sound that they felt was important to go with. The nature of trip9love…???‘s release reflects how it was made.”

The alt-pop artist has locked in a number of UK and North American shows over the coming months. Aside from her solo work, Tirzah recently teamed up with Sampha and kwes. on the track ‘Open Up’.

