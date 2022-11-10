Tom DeLonge Has Directed A Sci-Fi Movie Called ‘Monsters Of California’

Blink-182‘s freshly returned original singer/guitarist Tom DeLonge has made his film directorial debut. During his time off from being a pop-punk god, the muso sat in the big chair for an upcoming sci-fi flick dubbed Monsters Of California.

According to Deadline, DeLonge also wrote and performed original music for the feature.

WATCH: Blink-182 – ‘Edging’

The project boasts an all-star cast including the likes of Jack Samson (Zodiac), Camille Kostek (Free Guy), Casper Van Dien (Salvage Marines), Richard Kind (The Watcher), and Arianne Zucker (Days of Our Lives). The plot follows a teenager named Dallas Edwards and his dropkick friends on a quest to “find the meaning behind a series of mysterious, paranormal events in Southern California”.

The newly reinstated Blink member has inked a deal with Screen Media to release the movie in North America. There’s no word yet on what the go is for us here in Australia, but we’ll bring you more info as soon as it lands.

“If you take skateboarders, UFOs and Bigfoot, which pretty much sums up my entire life, you get a wild ride that will remind everyone of our early love of Amblin Films that inspired so many,” DeLonge told Deadline.

“I’m so thankful that Screen Media believed in me and my partner Stan Spry to create a coming-of-age adventure that will give the entire family a thrill that they won’t ever forget.”

News of the film comes after Blink-182 recently released their first piece of music featuring Tom in close to a decade, ‘Edging’, and announced an Australian tour for 2024.

