Blink-182 have released their first new recording with guitarist Tom DeLonge in close to a decade. The new single, ‘Edging’, will appear on the band’s upcoming tenth – or ninth, depending on who you ask – album.

Vocalist and bass player Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker confirmed their reunion with DeLonge earlier this week, announcing an extensive global tour for 2023 and 2024. Hoppus, DeLonge and Barker last appeared on record together in 2012, when they put out the self-released EP, Dogs Eating Dogs.

Blink-182 – ‘Edging’

‘Edging’ features alternating lead vocals from Hoppus and DeLonge, with the pair uniting for the song’s choruses. Barker is credited as the song’s producer.

Blink-182 will begin their global tour in Latin America in March 2023. They’ll cruise through a couple of months’ worth of North American shows in May and head to Europe in September. Hoppus, DeLonge and Barker will then make their way to Australia and New Zealand in February 2024, joined by special guests Rise Against.

Blink-182 last toured Australia in 2013, however drummer Brooks Wackerman was subbed in for Barker, who didn’t feel comfortable flying. DeLonge left the band in 2015 and Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio filled his place. Blink-182 released two albums following DeLonge’s departure: 2016’s California and 2019’s Nine.

Blink-182 Australian Tour 2024

Friday, 9th February– RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Sunday, 11th February – Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, 13th February – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 16th February – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Monday, 19th February– Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets for Blink-182’s 2024 Australian tour go on sale at 1.00pm on Thursday, 20th October through livenation.com.au.

