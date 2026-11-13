Train Announce 2027 Australian Tour With Barenaked Ladies

Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning US pop-rock favourites Train are returning to Australia in May 2027, bringing Canadian alt-rock icons Barenaked Ladies along for the ride.

The four-date run forms part of Train’s Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years In The Atmosphere Tour, celebrating a quarter-century of the band’s breakthrough 2001 album and its enduring title track.

Train – ‘Drops Of Jupiter’

The tour will kick off in Perth on Sunday, 2nd May, before rolling through Melbourne and Sydney, and wrapping up with a massive outdoor show at Queensland’s Sandstone Point Hotel on Saturday, 8th May.

That final date will also feature an expanded lineup of Australian favourites, with Boy & Bear, Kate Miller-Heidke, Busby Marou and Kiani Jazz joining the bill.

Originally released in 2001, Drops of Jupiter helped transform Train from a rising San Francisco rock outfit into international stars, powered by the success of its now-iconic title track.

The song earned the band two GRAMMY Awards and has since achieved diamond certification in the US, while also recently landing a spot on Rolling Stone‘s list of the 250 Greatest Songs of the 21st Century So Far.

A quarter-century later, the band are taking the milestone on the road with a show promising plenty of career-spanning favourites.

Fans can expect hits including ‘Drops of Jupiter’, ‘Hey, Soul Sister’, ‘Drive By’ and more from Train’s extensive catalogue.

Since forming in 1994, the group have sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide, amassed over six billion global streams and landed 14 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

They’ve also released 12 studio albums, most recently Mad Dog in the Fog, which arrived in August 2026.

Adding another hefty dose of nostalgia to the proceedings, Canadian alt-rock favourites Barenaked Ladies will join Train as special guests, marking their first Australian tour in more than 25 years.

Best known for their infectious hooks, witty lyricism and famously unpredictable live performances, the band have sold more than 15 million records worldwide across a career spanning nearly four decades.

Their catalogue includes beloved hits such as ‘One Week’, ‘Pinch Me’ and ‘If I Had $1,000,000’, alongside the instantly recognisable theme song from The Big Bang Theory.

The group’s current lineup features Ed Robertson, Tyler Stewart, Kevin Hearn and Jim Creeggan, with the quartet renowned for their energetic performances, spontaneous improvisation and crowd interaction.

Together, Train and Barenaked Ladies will deliver a double helping of nostalgic pop-rock anthems, with the Sandstone Point finale adding a distinctly Australian flavour to the celebrations.

Fans can register for early access to tickets via the Destroy All Lines website.

Early bird presale tickets will be available from Tuesday, 17th November at 9am local time, before general public tickets go on sale Thursday, 19th November at 9am local time.

Check out the full itinerary below!

Train – Drops Of Jupiter: 25 Years In The Atmosphere Australian Tour 2027

With special guests Barenaked Ladies

Sunday, 2nd May — Perth HPC, Perth WA

— Perth HPC, Perth WA Wednesday, 5th May — Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC

— Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC Friday, 7th May — TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney NSW

— TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney NSW Saturday, 8th May — Sandstone Point Hotel, Sandstone Point QLD

Sandstone Point show also featuring Boy & Bear, Kate Miller-Heidke, Busby Marou and Kiani Jazz

Ticket Info

Early Bird Presale: Tuesday, 17th November 2026 — 9am local time

General Onsale: Thursday, 19th November 2026 — 9am local time

Tickets and further information via Destroy All Lines

Further Reading

Kit Harington AKA Jon Snow Covers Train’s ‘Drops Of Jupiter’

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