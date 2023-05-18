triple j Announces Hottest 100 of Like a Version

triple j has announced it will, for the first time, present the Hottest 100 of its Like a Version cover segments. In July, the broadcaster will count down the 100 best instalment of its popular series – which sees artists performing their own renditions of other artists’ songs – as voted by listeners.

Voting for triple j’s Hottest 100 of Like a Version opens next Tuesday, 23rd May, and voting will close on Monday, 10th July. Then, on Saturday, 15th July, triple j will play the 100 covers that made the list via radio, online and the triple j app. Cast your votes here.

DMA’S Cover Cher’s ‘Believe’ for Like a Version

Over its nearly two-decade history, there have been countless memorable Like a Version appearances that have stayed close to listeners’ hearts. Think CHVRCHES‘ excellent take on Arctic Monkeys‘ ‘Do I Wanna Know?’, Alex Turner and co. themselves reinterpreting Tame Impala‘s ‘Feels Like We Only Go Backwards’, or Julia Jacklin‘s dreamy spin on ‘Someday’ by The Strokes.

You’ve also got Bugs‘ tender rendition of ‘Charlie’ by Mallrat a few years ago, while A.B. Original‘s take on Paul Kelly‘s ‘Dumb Things’, joined by the man himself, was one for the books. Tassie punks Luca Brasi also did Kelly justice back in 2016 with their take on ‘How to Make Gravy’. Odette and Gretta Ray have both delivered great covers of Gang of Youths songs, while Gang of Youths’ version of ‘Blood’ by The Middle East is a classic.

Cast your mind back and you’ll also remember Camp Cope‘s unforgettable cover of ‘Maps’ by Yeah Yeah Yeahs, or Violent Soho‘s spirited rendition of Silversun Pickups‘ ‘Lazy Eye’. You’ve also got JK-47‘s spin on 2Pac‘s ‘Changes’, Genesis Owusu ripping through Sex Pistols‘ ‘Anarchy in the UK’, Triple One‘s eclectic rework of Cyndi Lauper‘s ‘Time After Time’ and Cub Sport taking on Kanye‘s ‘Ultralight Beam’. And that’s only really scratching the surface.

Of course, last year, the Hottest 100 of 2021 was won in its own right by a Like a Version – The Wiggles‘ take on Tame Impala’s ‘Elephant’. Denzel Curry‘s take on ‘Bulls on Parade’ by Rage Against the Machine also placed fifth in the Hottest 100 of 2019, while DMA’S’ cover of ‘Believe’ by Cher placed sixth in the Hottest 100 of 2016.

Further Reading

Watch MUNA Take on Céline Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ for Like A Version

Sampa The Great Covers Kendrick Lamar For Triple J Live A Version

RECAP: The Top 10 Biggest Like A Versions Of 2021