Triple R Launches Its 2023 Radiothon

Melbourne community radio station Triple R has launched its annual Radiothon. The 2023 subscription and donation drive runs until Wednesday, 4th October, giving listeners ample time to support the station with a 12-month subscription or cash donation.

“It’s Educational” is the theme of this year’s Radiothon, a nod to Triple R’s beginnings at RMIT University nearly half a century ago, and the station’s ongoing commitment to championing a diverse range of voices, perspectives, sounds, and generations.

Triple R Radiothon 2023: It’s Educational

Triple R stays on air 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, presenting a wide range of music and talks-based programming. The station’s flagship program, Breakfasters, airs weekdays from 6am-9am with hosts Daniel Burt, Nat Harris and Monique Sebire.

The Triple R grid features talks shows centred on film, technology, politics, literature, science, medicine, food, Indigenous culture and affairs, LGBTQIA+ life and more. The music programming is vast and constantly evolving, covering local artists, dub and global music, the Asian diaspora, First Nations music, heavy music, outsider artists and new releases, as well as several shows with a sprawling, genreless focus.

Triple R subscribers get exclusive access to Live at RRR gigs. The station has recently welcomed everyone from Genesis Owusu, Sleaford Mods and RVG to King Stingray, Amyl and the Sniffers and Wet Leg. There are also regular music, film and event giveaways throughout the year, and the Triple R subscriber card gets you discounts at a long list of local businesses.

Those who join up during Radiothon will go in the running for a heck-load of prizes. Find out more about the prizes here and subscribe or donate here.

