Courtney Barnett, Dry Cleaning and NO ZU to Play Live at Triple R in December

Melbourne community radio station Triple R has announced its Live at RRR programming for December. Courtney Barnett, NO ZU and Dry Cleaning will perform in the Triple R Performance Space in Brunswick East in the lead up to Christmas, while Vika and Linda will appear on the Breakfasters‘ end-of-year broadcast at Richmond’s Corner Hotel.

Since launching in July 2022, Triple R’s Live at RRR series has hosted Cash Savage and the Last Drinks, Party Dozen, CLAMM, Jen Cloher, HTRK, Izy, The Stroppies, Kylie Auldist, Eggy, Dallas Woods, Freya Josephine Hollick, Allara and Olenka, Amaru Tribe, jade imagine, Our Carlson, June Jones, Kutcha Edwards, Adalita and Emma Donovan & The Putbacks.

Dry Cleaning – ‘Anna Calls From the Arctic’

Courtney Barnett will perform in the Triple R Performance Space this Friday, 2nd December. Fee B-Squared from Maps will host. Barnett released her third LP, Things Take Time, Take Time, in November 2021 and recently performed at Adelaide’s Harvest Rock festival and supported Nick Cave and Warren Ellis over two nights at Hanging Rock in regional Victoria.

NO ZU will perform in front of a crowd of Triple R subscribers and volunteers on Thursday, 8th December. Dylan Bird from The Grapevine is hosting the NO ZU edition of Live at RRR, which will go to air at the usual time of 7pm on Friday (9th December). NO ZU released their Heat Beat EP in mid-November, their first original music since 2016’s Afterlife.

South London post punk and art rock group Dry Cleaning will perform at 6pm on Tuesday, 13th December, a few hours before playing in front of a sold out crowd at the Corner Hotel. The performance will broadcast live on Triple at 6pm, hosted by Vaughan Quinn for Double Bounce. Dry Cleaning released their second album, Stumpwork, in October 2022. They’re in Australia for the first time, playing a string of headline dates and a slot at the Meredith Music Festival.

The Triple R Breakfasters – Daniel Burt, Bobby Macumber and Monique Sebire – will record their final show of the year between 6am-9am on Friday, 16th December at the Corner Hotel. Entry is free and all are welcome. There’ll be free food and coffee courtesy of Wide Open Road; Vika and Linda Bull are locked in to perform, with more acts to be announced.

Access to Courtney Barnett, NO ZU and Dry Cleaning is only available to Triple R subscribers. Though, First Nations people are encouraged to email [email protected] to RSVP to attend.

