K-Pop Group Twice Announce One-Off Melbourne Show for Late 2023

One of the biggest K-Pop groups in the world, Twice, will land in Australia for a one-off stadium show in November. The girl group will play Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Saturday, 4th November, making it one of the biggest shows by an all-female act in Australia’s history.

Promoter Live Nation has also flagged it marks the first-ever stadium show by a K-Pop group in Australia. The one-off performance forms part of the nine-member band’s wider ‘Ready To Be’ world tour, named after their EP released in March 2023.

Twice: ‘Cheer Up’

One of the biggest K-Pop juggernauts, Twice was formed in 2015 by the talent agency and label JYP Entertainment. They’ve been extraordinarily prolific since then, releasing three full-length albums and some 12 EPs and mini-albums.

Ready To Be was wildly successful, breaking the record for the most pure album sales in a week by a K-Pop girl group in the US; it also landed at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart – Twice have now had four top 10 debuts on the chat.

Their latest tour has taken them through stadiums around the US, and they’ll soon be heading out for a run of dates throughout Europe and Asia.

Twice 2023 Melbourne Show

Saturday, 4th November – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

