UK Duo Hot Milk Announce 2023 Australian Headline Tour Dates

UK emo power-pop duo Hot Milk are coming to Australia to support Foo Fighters on their 2023 Australian stadium tour, and they’ve just announced some extra action on the side.

The Manchester act have announced their first ever Australian headline shows, playing Melbourne’s Gasometer Hotel on Thursday, 7th December and Sydney’s Mary’s Underground on Friday, 8th December.

Hot Milk – ‘OVER YOUR DEAD BODY’

The tour announcement comes hot on the heels of the release of Hot Milk’s debut album, A Call To The Void.

“Live is where I’m happiest, live is where it’s home,” frontwoman Hannah Mee said of the LP in a press statement. “We wrote songs with the intention of people going off, making you feel good, opening the pit up, letting go, crying, getting on your mate’s shoulders. It’s been like, ‘What do people want to feel at a show?’ It’s church for us.”

Thursday, 7th December – Gasometer Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 8th December – Mary’s Underground, Sydney, NSW

Tickets go on sale from Thursday, 31st August (9am AEST) via Frontier Touring

Supporting Foo Fighters

Monday, 4th December – AAMI Park, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, 6th December – AAMI Park, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 9th December – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 12th December – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD

Tickets on sale now via Frontier Touring

