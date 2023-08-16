UK Rapper Songer Announces 2023 Australian Tour Dates

One of the biggest rising stars in UK hip-hop is coming down under this year for his debut Aussie headline tour. Songer has just announced a fistful of live dates for October, and will be visiting fans in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Fremantle.

He’ll be coming armed with his latest record SKALA, which recently hit number 1 in the Official UK Charts for Hip-hop / R&B releases, number 1 in the iTunes hip-hop charts, and number 4 in Spotify’s album charts.

“i’m coming to your beautiful country”

“Australia.. ever since i started releasing music you guys have supported what i do,” the rapper posted on Instagram. “This october i’m coming to your beautiful country [sic] to make some memories together and perform the entire journey so far.”

Tickets go on sale from 11am Friday, 18th August via Live Nation, with a pre-sale kicking off from 10am Thursday, 17th August. You can suss his full list of tour dates and details down below.

Wednesday, 11th October – The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, 12th October – Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 14th October – Mary’s Underground, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, 18th October – Freo Social, Fremantle, WA

Tickets on sale 11am Friday, 18th August via Live Nation

Live Nation pre-sale from 10am Thursday, 17th August – 10am Friday, 18th August

