Upcoming Australian Tour Dates for Lithe, KAHUKX, The 046

Melbourne future trap and R&B artist Lithe will perform his first-ever live shows in July, with headline dates slated for Sydney and Melbourne. Sydney hip hop artist KAHUKX is also heading out on tour, with a lengthy list of dates scheduled for June-July. South Western Sydney Aus funk crew The 046 have a far-ranging tour lined up for August-September in support of new album Rhythm & Gutta.
Lithe released his latest EP, Rest Assured, independently on Friday, 26th May. The record includes the singles ‘Spending Time’ and the FRVRFRIDAY collaboration ‘Hold Out’. The new EP builds on the artist’s online popularity, which has seen previous singles ‘Pessimist’ and ‘Lot of Love’ attract tens of millions of streams.
Lithe – ‘Lot of Love’
KAHUKX will play headline shows in Melbourne, Brisbane, Newcastle, Canberra, Sydney, Wollongong, Adelaide and Perth over the next couple of months. The 18-year-old drill artist released the EP Nothing to Something on 26th May, building on the momentum of the singles ‘Due Time’ and ‘NO BONNIE N CLYDE’.
Aus funk progenitors The 046 are taking their second album, Rhythm & Gutta, on tour through August and September. Following 2021’s The Proctor 2021, the group’s newest release includes the singles ‘Still G’s’, ‘Keep It Different’ and ‘Paid Our Dues’ (feat. Th4 W3st).
Lithe
- Friday, 7th July – Northcote Social Club, Melbourne VIC
- Saturday, 8th July – Waywards, Sydney NSW
Tickets on sale now
KAHUKX
- Friday, 16th June – Laundry Bar, Melbourne VIC
- Saturday, 17th June – Brightside, Brisbane QLD
- Friday, 23rd June – Newcastle Hotel, Newcastle NSW
- Saturday, 24th Jun – Transit Bar, Canberra ACT
- Friday, 30th June – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW
- Saturday, 1st July – UOW Uni Bar, Wollongong NSW
- Friday, 7th July – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA
- Saturday, 8th July – Jack Rabbit Slims, Perth WA
Tickets on sale now
The 046
- Thursday, 10th August – Pelly Bar, Frankston VIC
- Friday, 11th August – Laundry, Melbourne VIC
- Saturday, 12th August – Barwon Club, Geelong VIC
- Friday, 18th August – Newcastle Hotel, Newcastle NSW
- Saturday, 19th August – UOW Unibar, Wollongong NSW
- Friday, 25th August – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW
- Saturday, 26th August – Fiction, Canberra ACT
- Friday, 1st September – The Zoo, Brisbane QLD
- Saturday, 2nd September – Sol Bar, Maroochydore QLD
- Friday, 8th September – Altar, Hobart TAS
- Saturday, 9th September – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA
- Friday, 15th September – Prince Of Wales, Bunbury WA
- Saturday, 16th September – Jack Rabbit Slims, Perth WA
Tickets on sale now
Further Reading
Tems Announces Debut Australian Shows
JessB and Gold Fang Announce 2023 Co-Headline Tour
50 Cent Announces 2023 Australian Tour Celebrating 20th Anniversary of ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin”