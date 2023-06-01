Upcoming Australian Tour Dates for Lithe, KAHUKX, The 046

Melbourne future trap and R&B artist Lithe will perform his first-ever live shows in July, with headline dates slated for Sydney and Melbourne. Sydney hip hop artist KAHUKX is also heading out on tour, with a lengthy list of dates scheduled for June-July. South Western Sydney Aus funk crew The 046 have a far-ranging tour lined up for August-September in support of new album Rhythm & Gutta.

Lithe released his latest EP, Rest Assured, independently on Friday, 26th May. The record includes the singles ‘Spending Time’ and the FRVRFRIDAY collaboration ‘Hold Out’. The new EP builds on the artist’s online popularity, which has seen previous singles ‘Pessimist’ and ‘Lot of Love’ attract tens of millions of streams.

Lithe – ‘Lot of Love’

KAHUKX will play headline shows in Melbourne, Brisbane, Newcastle, Canberra, Sydney, Wollongong, Adelaide and Perth over the next couple of months. The 18-year-old drill artist released the EP Nothing to Something on 26th May, building on the momentum of the singles ‘Due Time’ and ‘NO BONNIE N CLYDE’.

Aus funk progenitors The 046 are taking their second album, Rhythm & Gutta, on tour through August and September. Following 2021’s The Proctor 2021, the group’s newest release includes the singles ‘Still G’s’, ‘Keep It Different’ and ‘Paid Our Dues’ (feat. Th4 W3st).

Lithe

Friday, 7th July – Northcote Social Club, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 8th July – Waywards, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale now

KAHUKX

Friday, 16th June – Laundry Bar, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 17th June – Brightside, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 23rd June – Newcastle Hotel, Newcastle NSW

Saturday, 24th Jun – Transit Bar, Canberra ACT

Friday, 30th June – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 1st July – UOW Uni Bar, Wollongong NSW

Friday, 7th July – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA

Saturday, 8th July – Jack Rabbit Slims, Perth WA

Tickets on sale now

The 046

Thursday, 10th August – Pelly Bar, Frankston VIC

Friday, 11th August – Laundry, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 12th August – Barwon Club, Geelong VIC

Friday, 18th August – Newcastle Hotel, Newcastle NSW

Saturday, 19th August – UOW Unibar, Wollongong NSW

Friday, 25th August – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 26th August – Fiction, Canberra ACT

Friday, 1st September – The Zoo, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 2nd September – Sol Bar, Maroochydore QLD

Friday, 8th September – Altar, Hobart TAS

Saturday, 9th September – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA

Friday, 15th September – Prince Of Wales, Bunbury WA

Saturday, 16th September – Jack Rabbit Slims, Perth WA

Tickets on sale now

