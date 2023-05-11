Wallice Announces Debut Australian Headline Shows

Los Angeles indie-pop songwriter Wallice will head back to Australia for a couple of headline shows in October 2023. Wallice made her Australian debut earlier this year, taking the main support role on The 1975’s At Their Very Best tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Wallice will play her first Australian headline show at the Brightside in Brisbane on Friday, 13th October, before heading to Melbourne’s Northcote Social Club on Saturday, 14th October. The announcement of the two headline shows follows Wallice’s addition to the program for the inaugural SXSW Sydney, which will run from Sunday, 15th to Sunday, 22nd October.

Wallice – ‘Best Friend’

“I can’t wait to come back this October for my own headline shows,” Wallice said in a statement. “I feel so lucky to be able to travel so far and share my music.”

Wallice is preparing to release her third EP, Mr Big Shot, on Friday, 23rd June. The record will include the single, ‘Best Friend’, which arrived at the start of April. Mr Big Shot follows Wallice’s previous EPs, Off the Rails (2021) and 90s American Superstar (2022). ‘Best Friend’ is Wallice’s first release since the single ‘Japan’ came out in November 2022.

“A recurrent theme in my music has been friendship,” Wallice said of ‘Best Friend’. “I think this song can easily relate to both friendship and the friendship within a romantic relationship. I’ve had a couple falling outs with various friends throughout my life; I think it’s just part of life and growing up. Even though that friendship might not serve you anymore it’s still so easy to reminisce on it and miss it.”

Mr Big Shot is coming out via Dirty Hit, the same label that releases music by The 1975, Rina Sawayama, beabadoobee, Wolf Alice and more.

Wallice Australian Tour 2023

Friday, 13th October – The Brightside, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 14th October – Northcote Social Club, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, 15th–Sunday 22nd October – SXSW Sydney, Various venues, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale now

