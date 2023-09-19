Gut Health Release New Single ‘Uh oh’, Announce New 7-Inch

Melbourne/Naarm post-punk and dance-punk band Gut Health have released the new single ‘Uh oh’. It’s Gut Health’s second single of 2023, following ‘The Recipe’ in May. Both songs will appear on the band’s forthcoming 7-inch, Singles ’23, which is due on Friday, 24th November via Marthouse Records. Pre-order the three-song release here and watch the music video for ‘Uh oh’ below.

“[‘Uh oh’] serves as a personal reminder that people frequently form judgments based on surface appearances – a tendency not attributable to you,” said Gut Health vocalist, Athina Uh oh, in a statement. “People weave narratives that align with their own experiences, prejudices and insecurities.”

Gut Health – ‘Uh oh’

Marthouse released Gut Health’s debut 7-inch, Electric Party Chrome Girl, in November 2022. The brisk four-song collection included the band’s breakout single, ‘Inner Norm’.

It’s been a successful 12 months for Gut Health, who’ve supported Mudhoney, The Black Lips, Cash Savage and the Last Drinks and Body Type. They’ll join RVG on a couple of tour dates in October and are set to showcase at the inaugural SXSW Sydney. They’re also supporting Japanese punk band Otoboke Beaver at a couple of sold-out Melbourne shows.

Gut Health will round out the year with a hometown headline show the Curtin, with support from JAZZ, It Thing and DJ Emelyne, before making their debut appearance at the Meredith Music Festival in December.

Further Reading

All of the Events Happening as Part of The Eighty-Six’s Super Saturday

Meredith Music Festival 2023: Caroline Polachek, Alex G, Kraftwerk + More

Gut Health Skewer Melbourne’s Hip Suburbs on ‘Inner Norm’