Voyager Lead Singer Danny Estrin Diagnosed with Cancer

Perth prog-pop band Voyager have been forced to postpone their European tour after singer Danny Estrin was diagnosed with cancer. In a statement to fans, Estrin said that he was diagnosed last week with “a form of cancer that requires immediate treatment”.

“I am absolutely devastated that we cannot perform on our forthcoming European tour, especially after this incredible Eurovision year we’ve had,” Estrin said. “I am on strict doctors’ orders to not take this lightly, put my health first and get this sorted so that we can be on stage again as soon as possible. This has been an extremely hard decision to make, but one that everyone will hopefully understand.”

Voyager: ‘Promise’

The band were due to kick off their European in Germany at the beginning of October, with dates following around the continent and in the UK. The shows have now been postponed until late 2024; specific dates have not yet been announced.

Voyager have locked in an Australian tour in February next year; according to the band’s statement, they are still planning for these shows to go ahead, but will assess the situation closer to the time.

The band released their latest album Fearless in Love in July, the follow-up to 2020’s Ghost Mile. Just before that they competed in the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, representing Australia, and placed a very respectable ninth.

Estrin and co. will play one finale show in Fremantle on Sunday, 24th September before the singer begins treatment.

