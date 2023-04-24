WAAX Announce Hiatus and Farewell Show

Brisbane’s WAAX have announced they will be taking an indefinite hiatus, playing a hometown farewell show as a parting gift to fans in June. “This is the most fucked up thing I’ve ever had to write because I never thought it possible: WAAX as you know it is going on hiatus,” a statement shared on the band’s social media reads.

“As a gift to our amazing community we would like to share a parting gift. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to every single human who ever came to a show, bought a record, wore a T-shirt or got a tat.” The band’s last show for the foreseeable future will take place at the Triffid on Friday, 9th June. Tickets are on sale now.

“This is for you, the community. This project WAAX has always belonged to you first and foremost. Ten years is a long ass time, enough years to experience the best and weather the worst,” an additional statement from frontwoman Maz DeVita reads.

“All I ever wanted was to play gigs and make records – who knew shit could get so complicated. To those who have supported us through the rollercoaster we give you this parting gift as an offering of thanks and love. I love you all more than you know, for real, you’re the reason we did any of this and kept hanging on. I will be back one day stronger than ever.”

WAAX formed in Brisbane a decade ago, in 2012. Their lineup has shifted in the years since their formation, with DeVita and drummer Tom Bloomfield the only members to have been in the band in all its incarnations. Guitarist Ewan Birtwell has been a member of the band from 2013, while guitarist James Gatling joined in 2019.

After releasing EPs Holy Sick and Wild & Weak in 2015 and 2017 respectively, WAAX released their debut album Big Grief back in 2019, after previewing it with singles like ‘Labrador’, ‘F U’ and ‘I Am’. The band released their second studio album, At Least I’m Free, in August 2022.

In November last year, WAAX cancelled a string of planned tour dates in support of At Least I’m Free, saying in a statement at the time that the reason for the dates being pulled was “deeply personal” and “one of the most difficult [they’ve] had to make as a band.”

