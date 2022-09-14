Watch Amyl and the Sniffers Rip Through Three Tracks at the Forum in Melbourne

Amyl and the Sniffers are celebrating one year since they released second album Comfort to Me by sharing a video that sees them rip through two of its tracks (and one from their self-titled 2019 debut) live at the Forum Theatre in Melbourne during their Australian tour earlier this year.

“I wanted this to be filmed so people could see what our live show was like during the Comfort To Me touring period,” Amyl frontwoman Amy Taylor says. The footage – which contains live versions of ‘Capital,’ ‘Choices’ and ‘Some Mutts (Can’t Be Muzzled)’, was shot by frequent collaborator John Angus Stewart of PHC Films. “He has been there filming since the beginning,” Taylor explains. “John’s energy parallels mine, so I’m really happy having him on stage with me. You get up close and personal on these.”

Watch Amyl and the Sniffers Live at Forum Theatre Below

Comfort to Me arrived in September of last year after being previewed with singles ‘Guided by Angels’, ‘Security’ and ‘Hertz’. “The nihilistic, live in the moment, positivity and panel beater rock-meets-shed show punk was still there, but it was better,” Taylor said of the Nick Launay-produced album upon its announcement. “The whole thing was less spontaneous and more darkly considered.”

Since Comfort to Me arrived, the band have toured heavily both in Australia and overseas – becoming one of our more noticeable sonic experts with appearances on late night US TV, slots at Coachella, Primavera and Glastonbury festivals and more. They’ll return home later this year to round out the Comfort to Me touring cycle with appearances as part of Falls Festival, joining the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, Peggy Gou, Chvrches, Jamie xx, Aminé and more.

