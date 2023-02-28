Melbourne Jangle Pop Outfit Wild Meadows Release New Single ‘Canyon’, Announce Second Album

Melbourne/Naarm psych-pop band Wild Meadows have returned with a new lineup and the new single ‘Canyon’. The band’s first release in nearly five years is also the first taste of their upcoming second album, Fear of Sleep, which is due in April 2023.

The dreampop-influenced ‘Canyon’ features the band’s new vocalist, Alana West, known for fronting fellow Melbourne guitar-pop outfit Hideous Towns. It’s also the studio debut for drummer Peter Giannoukas, who joins the Wild Meadows core of guitarists Dylan Bird and James Ross and bass player Donovan Pill.

Wild Meadows – ‘Canyon’

<a href="https://wildmeadows.bandcamp.com/track/canyon">Canyon by Wild Meadows</a>

Wild Meadows released their self-titled debut album in March 2018. The standout single ‘Feel the Noise’ – not a Slade cover – was praised by Backstreet Mafia for its “swirling vocals, waves of sparkling guitar and gob-smacking choruses.”

Wild Meadows’ new-look lineup recorded Fear of Sleep with Mino Peric of Melbourne post-punk crew No Sister, hopping in and out of the studio between Melbourne’s 2021 Covid lockdowns. The finished tracks were then chiselled into shape by mix engineer Paul “Woody” Annison.

‘Canyon’ is now available to stream and purchase on Bandcamp, with a more comprehensive streaming launch to follow.

