Wildfire Manwurrk Release Debut Single ‘Lonely Bangardi’

Arnhem Land rock outfit Wildfire Manwurrk have unveiled their debut single, ‘Lonely Bangardi’. The track serves as the first official recording of the group, who have spent a number of years performing live throughout Australia’s top end.

Described as an “electrifying portrait of the Rostron family”, the group comprises Sires Rostron on vocals and guitar, Johnson Rostron on vocals and bass, Ernest and Leo Rostron on rhythm guitar, Victor Rostron on vocals, didgeridoo, and clapsticks, and Scott Cameron on drums. Together, the sextet deliver ’80s-influenced garage rock sung in age-old endangered languages Kune, Dalabon, and Rembarrnga.

Wildfire Manwurrk – ‘Lonely Bangardi’

“This music, it’s looking at both worlds. We’re telling our honest story using Balanda (whitefella) and Bininj (blackfella) music together,” explains Victor. “Kunborrk (ceremony songlines) with modern instruments are our double tools.

“We have a story to tell and this is our voice, in our language, one of the oldest languages in this world,” he adds. “That language will help you connect to where you are standing. It will help us come together, where we learn from each other.”

Throughout their career as a live band, Wildfire Manwurrk have had their reputation spread as fast as their name suggests, having garnered acclaim from the likes of DZ Deathrays, Bad//Dreems, and Skegss over the years. Now, the band are set to unveil their debut EP, The Next Future, on 25th November.

As per a press release, the EP’s creation was an achievement in itself. With the group living remote between Maningrida and their ancestral home, Korlorbidahdah, their tenacity saw them record and travel interstate during the pandemic, co-producing the EP themselves alongside Matt Smith and Natalie Carey.

The EP’s lead single, ‘Lonely Bangardi’, is representative of the Wildfire Manwurrk sound; combining thrashing guitars with traditional songlines from ancient times, and the stories they face within this world of culture, chaos, and change.

“I wrote this ‘Lonely Bangardi’ song, because I was so lonely, feeling broken hearted,” explained Sires. “I was sitting down, looking at country, wondering, and I thought, I’m gonna get up and make this song, ‘Lonely Bangardi’ about myself and how I feel. And I thought, oh yeah, I’ll make ‘Lonely Bangardi’ into a rock n roll song.”

Further Reading

Baker Boy, King Stingray Lead National Indigenous Music Awards Winners

Budjerah, King Stingray and the Jungle Love Festival Lineup Select Their Dream Festival Crew

A.B. Original Share New Single, ‘King Billy Cokebottle’