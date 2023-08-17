Ripple Effect Band Release ‘Loving and Caring’, An Emotional Tribute to a Departed Loved One

Arnhem Land-based roots reggae act Ripple Effect Band will release their debut album, Mayawa, later this year. The album’s second single, ‘Loving and Caring’, foregrounds a deeply felt vocal performance, with lyrics in Kune and English, from Tara Rostron. The song is dedicated to Rostron’s recently departed sister.

“I want to make people feel positive and strong,” Rostron said in a statement. “Stop going around and around in cycles and keeping it inside. That’s not good. Sometimes you need to let it out.” Listen to the song below and find it all over the internet via this link.

Ripple Effect Band – ‘Loving and Caring’

For more new Australian music, check out our latest New Aus Music Playlist and make sure to follow the playlist on Spotify.

Further Reading

The Native Cats Release ‘My Risks Is Art’, Announce New Album

We’re All Stupefied Oil Gobblers in the Video for EXEK’s ‘Welcome to my Alibi’

Emma Donovan And Kee’ahn Join Forces On New Single ‘Take No More’