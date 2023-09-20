DIVEBAR YOUTH on Turning Chaos into Catharsis on New Single ‘PANIC’ feat. Cahli Blakers

DIVEBAR YOUTH is the project of songwriter and producer Vinnie Barbaro. The project’s latest single, ‘PANIC’, features a guest appearance from Cahli Blakers of Teenage Joans. Barbaro and Blakers co-wrote the song with Dave Jenkins Jr. (NOT A BOYS NAME, Bec Sandridge). Jenkins Jr. and Barbaro share production credits.

To coincide with the release of ‘PANIC’, Barbaro tells us about the emotions that inspired the song, and how the track corresponds to the rest of DIVEBAR YOUTH’s debut EP, SONDER, which is out now.

DIVEBAR YOUTH – ‘PANIC’ feat. Cahli Blakers

Vinnie Barbaro: In the ever-evolving landscape of music, creative sparks can ignite from the most unexpected encounters. The collision of talent and inspiration often produces remarkable results, as witnessed in the birth of ‘PANIC,’ the latest single from my debut EP, SONDER.

Conceived during an intensive day at TikTok x APRA AMCOS SongHubs, the collaboration with Cahli Blakers (of Teenage Joans) and Dave Jenkins Jr. (known for his work with Daniel Johns and Bec Sandridge) delivered a musical rollercoaster that explores the fine line between panic’s power as a catalyst for change and its potential for unleashing mayhem.

‘PANIC’ is a snapshot of a creative journey fuelled by spontaneity and synergy. Nestled within the vibrant setting of TikTok x APRA AMCOS SongHubs, Cahli Blakers, Dave Jenkins Jr. and myself set out to seize the essence of life’s unpredictability.

Blakers, Jenkins Jr. and Barbaro

This frenetic track, with its pulsating rhythms and thought-provoking lyrics, explores how the feeling of panic can serve as a potent device for change. Amidst the chaos and turmoil there lies an opportunity for transformation, a theme that resonates throughout all of my music as DIVEBAR YOUTH.

I’m gearing up to take ‘PANIC’ and the entire debut EP on the road. These performances will be immersive experiences, providing fans with the opportunity to connect with the music on a deeper level. Tour dates will be announced soon.

DIVEBAR YOUTH: SONDER

