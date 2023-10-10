Motez Explains the Concept Behind His Collaborative Audiovisual EP ‘Coalesce’

Motez’s new EP, Coalesce, features guest appearances from Elsy Wameyo, DOOLIE, REBEL YELL and Dave Court. Motez, an Iraqi-Australian techno artist based in Adelaide, wanted the songs on the EP to evoke an impression of a “surreal, ailing city where buildings are falling apart and are sitting askew.”

To this end, Motez worked with Court, a multi-disciplinary visual artist, to build a visual companion to the seven-track EP. All of the action occurs in an imaginary world known as the “hypercube” – “a multidimensional space where the essence of Coalesce and its intricate details converge,” Motez said. The EP is out now, and Motez tells Music Feeds about its gestation.

Motez – ‘Tell Me’ (feat. DOOLIE)

Motez: Coalesce is a multi-sensory undertaking that straddles the intersection of the virtual and physical realms. It’s a fusion of digital art and tangible elements, effectively dissolving the boundaries that separate reality from the boundless realms of imagination.

This project attempts to meld immersive audio and visual components, conceptually bringing an organic touch to sounds that are traditionally considered cold and industrial. To manifest this vision, our endeavour took the form of a “hypercube,” a multidimensional space where the essence of Coalesce and its intricate details converge.

Each facet of this remarkable construct serves as a dynamic, living representation of every song within the EP. Our goal was to push the boundaries of artistic expression and storytelling by harmonising physical structures crafted by Dave with virtual sketches inspired by the music I composed.

“The process of creating art and music can be just as, if not more, significant than the message the art conveys”

The inspiration for our venture stemmed from Marshall McLuhan’s thought-provoking work, The Medium is the Massage. This seminal text prompted us to contemplate the idea that the process of creating art and music can be just as, if not more, significant than the message the art conveys. We recognised that this notion has profound societal and philosophical implications, reflecting the current state of the arts and communication, especially in the context of artificial intelligence and the burgeoning realm of virtual artistry.

In essence, Coalesce is a testament to our commitment to aligning the creative process with contemporary artistic and technological landscapes. By embarking on this journey, we sought not only to deliver a transformative sensory experience, but also to underscore the profound relationship between the medium and the message in the context of our rapidly evolving world.

Through Coalesce, we aim to navigate some relatively new territories of art, communication, and the integration of A.I. and virtual artistry, reflecting the zeitgeist of our collective artistic journey.

