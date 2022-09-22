Adelaide-based producer Motez has shared his latest single of the year, teaming up with London MC Scrufizzer for ‘Get It Done’. The track is something of a long-awaited reunion for the pair, having not collaborated since the release of 2016’s ‘The Vibe’.

Released today, ‘Get It Done’ follows on from April’s ‘Submission’, and sees Motez continuing his foray into the world of techno and house. Beginning with a relatively futuristic instrumental, the track quickly finds itself rising in intensity as Scrufizzer lends his forceful vocals into the mix, and ultimately results in a darker piece of electronic music.

Motez – ‘Get It Done’

“I wanted to draw from industrial and dissonant sounds and tones found in EBM, dark disco and techno,” Motez says of the new track, “but adding Scrufizzer’s unique vocals and delivery to be a point of difference and to drive the message home.”

In addition to the release of ‘Get It Done’ and ‘Submission’ this year, Motez has always taken a brief look back to the past in recent months. In August, he shared his ‘2022 Reprise’ of ‘The Future’, which was originally released in 2017 and helped bring him to a wider audience, eventually being certified Platinum in Australia.

