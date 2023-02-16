NZ’s Best Electronic Artists, According to Leaping Tiger

Leaping Tiger, the project of Jacob Park, began 2023 with the release of ‘Miu Miu’, featuring fellow Aotearoa musician Nganeko. ‘Miu Miu’ will appear on the London-based producer and multi-instrumentalist’s forthcoming album, Godspeed, which is out on Friday, 7th April. Preceded by 2020’s Porcelain Orca Whales and 2021’s Soulsleep, Leaping Tiger’s third album was written and recorded as Park was preparing to leave Auckland for London.

Park sees Godspeed as a “defining end” to the first chapter of the Leaping Tiger story. The album features guest appearances from various Kiwi artists – including Nganeko, Church & AP and Pollyhill – and a cover of Crowded House’s ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’. Here, Park tells us about Aotearoa’s best contemporary electronic artists.

Leaping Tiger – ‘Miu Miu’

Montell2099

Leaping Tiger: A true powerhouse and big inspiration for me in high school when I started learning how to produce. Montell’s Soundcloud page was like a blueprint of what electronic music could be in NZ, and to see him go from there to playing some of the biggest festivals in the world and still producing creative and forward-thinking electronic music is incredible.

imugi 이무기

Leaping Tiger: Imugi are an immaculately talented synth-pop duo from Auckland. From Carl’s flawless production to Yery’s silky smooth voice and poignant lyrics about what it’s like to move as a person of colour in NZ, there isn’t anybody quite like them.

33 Below

Leaping Tiger: 33 Below is a real pioneer of the UK garage wave that’s starting to boil up in NZ at the moment. He has a really polished and refined take on garage mixed with pop that I can’t stop listening to – lots and lots of earworms.

AC Freazy

Leaping Tiger: AC Freazy has synth work like no other in NZ. His music sounds like it was ripped straight from the ’80s. He’s also a drum player with these phenomenal punchy drums that really catch the ear. If you’re into The Weeknd’s Dawn FM album you’ll love AC Freazy.

Samara Alofa

Leaping Tiger: The only way I can describe Samara Alofa’s music is ethereal. They’re one of those artists where I question “How did they even think of that?” when I listen to their music. Left-field, lo-fi instrumentals paired with an insane voice. Got so much love for Samara and if you ever get a chance to see them live, it’s an experience like no other.

