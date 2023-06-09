NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist is led by Vallis Alps’ homage to their own mortality, ‘You & I’. There’s also a taste of Sydney’s early-80s indie pop scene courtesy of The Particles, Japanese city pop from Jun Parker, Taylah Carroll’s unsparing, slow-burning ‘Sleep On My Side’, and more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)

New Aus Music Playlist – June ’23

New additions 09/06/2023

Vallis Alps – You & I

Jessica O’Donoghue – Lullay My Heart

The Particles – Truth About You

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Dragon

Taylah Carroll – Sleep On My Side

Skeleten – Territory Day

44 Ardent – bones (sinking like stones)

Jun Parker, Carlinhos – All Because of the Moon

The Toads – In the Wilderness

Angie McMahon – Saturn Returning

