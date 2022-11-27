PREMIERE: Barley Passable Unite With Betty For The Smooth ”Til I Say So’

Sydney electronic duo Barley Passable have teamed up with close friend Betty for their latest single, ”Til I Say So’. The new single, their first since July’s All In A Night EP, is officially released on 28th November. Music Feeds is premiering the track today.

First releasing music back in early 2020, Barley Passable have since gained a fervent following for their smooth compositions, with a number of singles also being paired with EPs in both 2021 and 2022. Now, the group have shared ”Til I Say So’ as a taste of what is to come.

Barley Passable – ”Til I Say So’ (feat. Betty)

Working with fellow Sydney artist Betty, ”Til I Say So’ is a testament to Barley Passable’s myriad influences. Combining ’70s disco and ’80s new wave and filtering it through a modern lens, it’s heavily representative of what it is that has made them rising stars of the local scene.

“‘Till I Say So’ is the first project ever where we worked with another artist to have a feature on our own song and it was such an amazing experience,” explained Barley Passable’s Kai Ollmann. “As instrumentalists, we loved the idea of making a track that is designed around a specific artist, and to have Betty (Amy) on it was such a treat.

“Amy is a close friend of ours and she herself makes incredible music that we wanted to take her voice and talent and put it in the context of our own sound,” he adds. “‘Til I Say So is such a fun and exciting song that we learned so much from.

“Working with a pro like Betty was an experience that we hope to do so much more of and has really opened our eyes to collaboration and just doing things with people that are better than we are.”

