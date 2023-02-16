Melbourne Post-Punk Trio Moody Beaches Announce New Album ‘Acid Ocean’

Melbourne band Moody Beaches have announced they’ll release their new album Acid Ocean on Friday, 21st April via local label Posion City Records and France’s Beast Records.

To coincide with the announcement, the band have shared the album’s second single, a grungy cut titled ‘Counting Reasons’. It arrives alongside a video directed by Wild Rose, which you can watch below. Pre-orders for Acid Ocean are available here via Poison City.

Moody Beaches – ’Counting Reasons’

“We exist in a culture that is preoccupied with self-help, navel gazing, and accountability, and this song takes on that sentiment,” the band said of ‘Counting Resons’ in a statement. “Tinged with disappointment and regret, there is no forgiveness when the harshest critic is yourself.”

‘Counting Reasons’ is the second preview of Acid Ocean, following lead single ‘Crowded World’ – which we premiered last year. “We chose ‘Crowded World’ as the first single from the new album for a few reasons,” the band’s Anna Lienhop told Music Feeds at the time.

“Thematically it talks to issues we think people can relate to and are important to us, and sonically represents what Moody Beaches is currently known for, hinting at a direction we as a band have worked towards and are heading with the new album.”

Acid Ocean is Moody Beaches’ first full-length project. The band released their Weird Friends EP back in 2018.

Further Reading

PREMIERE: Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice & Bench Press Unite For A Split 7″ Between Friends

Adalita Announces New Solo Album ‘Inland’, Shares New Single

Pavement, Spiderbait & More to Play Tent Pole, Geelong’s Musical Jamboree