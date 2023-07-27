40+ Artists Announced for Fremantle’s Annual Hidden Treasures Series

Fremantle’s annual Hidden Treasures series, which runs as part of its 10 Nights In Port Festival, has unveiled the roster of talented acts who’ll be gracing stages across the WA city at this year’s event.

Running across two Thursdays in August, the 10th and the 17th, this year’s instalment of Hidden Treasures will feature close to 50 local acts, with the official website promising to showcase “those about to break BIG alongside local diamonds in the rough, dead set legends, little known youngsters and real live (and soon to be) rock stars”, across a range of street events and gigs inside rarely seen local venues.

The Shakeys – ‘Syndrome’

Among the artists gracing this years’ lineup are Perth punk rockers The Shakeys, singer-songwriter Black Robin, the Junkadelic brass band, country artist Siobhan Cotchin, hip-hop artist Mali Jo$e and loads more.

You can peep the full lineup down below, or grab tickets here.

Hidden Treasures Lineup

WEEK 1 – Thursday, 10th August

Abrynz

Angie Coleman

Black Robin

Champion Sound

DJ Nate Nisbet (Picnic Records) & DJ Josh Grainger (Ningaloo Records)

Gap Year

Hardy McMurrick

Holly Garvey

Jamilla

Junkadelic

Lachy John and The Red Bellies

Leah Grant

MONGEEYA

Madoc Plane

Myths

Nervous

SWEAT

Siena Rebelo

Siobhan Cotchin

Storefront

TAB Family PS Party

WEEK 2 – Thursday, 17th August

2 LUBLY

Dead Tooth Hottie

GRUB

Ghostghang

Good News Now We Can Eat All The Vampires

Happenings

Have A Good Day

Helen Townsend & The Wayward Hearts

Klaude

Lightnin Jack

Lloyd and The Leftovers

Mali Jo$e

Rein Mali

Ruby May

Sealamb

Tanya Ransom (solo)

Teenage Vertigo

The Piranhanahs

The Shakeys

Tina Zando & The Situation

Thursday, 10th August & Thursday, 17th August – Fremantle, WA

