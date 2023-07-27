40+ Artists Announced for Fremantle’s Annual Hidden Treasures Series

Fremantle’s annual Hidden Treasures series, which runs as part of its 10 Nights In Port Festival, has unveiled the roster of talented acts who’ll be gracing stages across the WA city at this year’s event.
Running across two Thursdays in August, the 10th and the 17th, this year’s instalment of Hidden Treasures will feature close to 50 local acts, with the official website promising to showcase “those about to break BIG alongside local diamonds in the rough, dead set legends, little known youngsters and real live (and soon to be) rock stars”, across a range of street events and gigs inside rarely seen local venues.
The Shakeys – ‘Syndrome’
Among the artists gracing this years’ lineup are Perth punk rockers The Shakeys, singer-songwriter Black Robin, the Junkadelic brass band, country artist Siobhan Cotchin, hip-hop artist Mali Jo$e and loads more.
You can peep the full lineup down below, or grab tickets here.
Hidden Treasures Lineup
WEEK 1 – Thursday, 10th August
- Abrynz
- Angie Coleman
- Black Robin
- Champion Sound
- DJ Nate Nisbet (Picnic Records) & DJ Josh Grainger (Ningaloo Records)
- Gap Year
- Hardy McMurrick
- Holly Garvey
- Jamilla
- Junkadelic
- Lachy John and The Red Bellies
- Leah Grant
- MONGEEYA
- Madoc Plane
- Myths
- Nervous
- SWEAT
- Siena Rebelo
- Siobhan Cotchin
- Storefront
- TAB Family PS Party
WEEK 2 – Thursday, 17th August
- 2 LUBLY
- Dead Tooth Hottie
- GRUB
- Ghostghang
- Good News Now We Can Eat All The Vampires
- Happenings
- Have A Good Day
- Helen Townsend & The Wayward Hearts
- Klaude
- Lightnin Jack
- Lloyd and The Leftovers
- Mali Jo$e
- Rein Mali
- Ruby May
- Sealamb
- Tanya Ransom (solo)
- Teenage Vertigo
- The Piranhanahs
- The Shakeys
- Tina Zando & The Situation
Dates & Venues
Thursday, 10th August & Thursday, 17th August – Fremantle, WA
Tickets on sale now here
