NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

This week’s New Aus Music Playlist is led by the deep and soulful alt-R&B of Hayku Kyah’s ‘Earth Angel’. There’s also post-punk from The Native Cats, electric guitar-laced pop-R&B from PANIA, a baroque meditation on failure from Sarah Mary Chadwick, an emotional tribute to a departed love one from roots reggae act Ripple Effect Band, and plenty more.

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.

New Aus Music Playlist – August 2023

New additions 21/08/2023

Hayku Kyah – ‘Earth Angel’

Ripple Effect Band – ‘Loving and Caring’

Big Skeez ft. DatBreddaDom – ’90s Baby’

Robert Baxter – ‘tokyo’

700 Feel – ‘Familiar Flavours’

Sarah Mary Chadwick – ‘Drinkin’ on a Tuesday’

Lisa Caruso – ‘Your Show’

PANIA – ‘GETTN OVA U’

1tbsp – ‘Mosquito, Pt. 1’

Leah Senior – ‘Springtime Studio’

Andy Golledge – ‘Country Band’

The Native Cats – ‘My Risks is Art’

