Alanis Morissette has released a statement regarding her recent withdrawal from performing at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which occurred last weekend. Morissette was slated to perform a cover of ‘You’re So Vain’ with Olivia Rodrigo as a tribute to inductee Carly Simon, but withdrew after the Friday rehearsal.

To address “misinformed rumblings” and clear up any ambiguity, Morissette released a statement explaining her absence. “I have spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment,” she said. “Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women.”

While the particulars that led to Morissette’s withdrawal remain unclear, it’s clear that she still does not suffer at the hands of thoughtless men. Morissette’s 1995 album Jagged Little Pill launched her into international stardom and consistently ranks amongst the top albums of all time.

We wrote about the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony here. The celebration was a pageant of music celebrity crossovers including a version of ‘Jolene’ performed by inductee and living legend Dolly Parton with help from (deep breath) P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Annie Lennox, Dave Stewart, Pat Benatar, Simon Le Bon and Judas Priest’s Rob Halford.

