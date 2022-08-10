Elizabeth Releases Alice Ivy Collaboration, ‘Sweet Connection’

Elizabeth has unveiled her latest single, ‘Sweet Connection’. The track arrives as the second instalment of her three-part Suite Of Singles series, released through Our Golden Friend and AntiFragile Music.

Describing the single as her “sexiest song so far”, ‘Sweet Connection’ picks up where previous track ‘Happier Now’ left off – embracing short, intense relationships as a window to the next chapter after having found the much-needed steady ground after a heartbreak. As Elizabeth explains, it’s an overtly sexual song, and one that continues her tradition of alluding to sex and sexuality throughout her art.

Elizabeth – ‘Sweet Connection’

“‘Sweet Connection’ is about the thrill of being with new people, finding out what lays beyond what you already know,” notes Elizabeth. “This song is fun, it’s staying up all night with someone beautiful, it’s the electricity of not knowing what’s coming next.”

The track also saw Elizabeth working closely alongside Alice Ivy, who co-wrote and produced the song after having previously remixed Elizabeth’s 2019 single, ‘parties’. Together, they combine to craft a stunning piece of work that, while designed for late nights, aims to serve and sooth both the heart and soul.

“Working with Elizabeth was a dream, ‘Sweet Connection’ is the perfect wholesome little pop banga!” Alice Ivy said in a statement. “I had so much fun experimenting with different sounds on this one. Liz has the most angelic voice, and she’s such an incredible songwriter. It was an honour to share the studio space with her.”

‘Sweet Connection’ also arrives alongside some immersive visuals created by acclaimed director (and close friend of Elizabeth) Nick Mckk. “Liz and I loved the idea of creating a ‘Sweet Connection’ many times over,” Mckk says of the video.

“By creating a makeshift audition room, we could really hone in on the performative subtleties of characters given the same lines and cues.”

Further Reading

Wanderer Festival Adds Wolfmother, Alice Ivy and More to 2022 Lineup

Earl Sweatshirt, Flight Facilities Lead THIS THAT 2022 Lineup

Nth Queensland’s Day Trip Festival Taps Spacey Jane, Skegss And More