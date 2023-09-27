Korea Spotlight is Coming to SXSW Sydney: ADOY, Lil Cherry, Jacqui + More

Long-running SXSW event Korea Spotlight will be heading to Australian shores next month as part of the inaugural SXSW Sydney. The showcase – presented by Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) – will land at the Kyiv Social venue in Sydney on Friday, 20th October.

Four artists have been added to the lineup so far, including indie crew ADOY, hip hop duo Lil Cherry and GOLDBUUDA, rising artist Meaningful Stone, and neo-soul and R&B act Jacqui. All acts have locked in other gigs throughout SXSW Sydney, which runs from Sunday, 15th October to Sunday, 22nd October.

ADOY: ‘Model’

ADOY will play a set at the Powerhouse Museum as part of Powerhouse Late on Thursday, 19th October, while Meaningful Stone will appear down the road at Phoenix Central Park on the same night.

Lil Cherry & GOLDBUUDA will play a couple of sets across the week – including two on Friday, 20th October – and Jacqui has a show locked in at the Lord Gladstone on Saturday, 21st October. See the list of dates below.

Badges and wristbands are now on sale for SXSW Sydney. Badges will get you access to all relevant industry events across the week, including panels and keynotes at the Conference, while wristbands allow entry to all gigs across the four-day Music Festival. Around 300 performances are scheduled to take place at various venues across the week.

You can find the full SXSW Sydney schedule on the website.

Friday, 20th October – Kyiv Social, Broadway, Sydney

Additional Shows

ADOY : Thursday, 19th October @ Powerhouse Ultimo

: Thursday, 19th October @ Powerhouse Ultimo Meaningful Stone : Thursday, 19th October @ Phoenix Central Park

: Thursday, 19th October @ Phoenix Central Park Lil Cherry & GOLDBUUDA : Thursday, 19th October @ The Chippo Hotel

: Thursday, 19th October @ The Chippo Hotel Lil Cherry & GOLDBUUDA : Friday, 20th October @ The Hordern Pavilion

: Friday, 20th October @ The Hordern Pavilion Jacqui: Saturday, 21st October @ Lord Gladstone Hotel

You can RSVP to Korea Spotlight here. Badges and wristbands for SXSW Sydney are on sale now.

