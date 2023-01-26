Amy Shark Recruits Russell Crowe For Live Performance Of ‘Psycho’

Amy Shark has traded Blink-182 for Thirty Odd Foot Of Grunt, with Russell Crowe joining the musician onstage for a performance of ‘Psycho’ in Coffs Harbour. The appearance took place on Monday, 23rd January at The Hoey Moey as part of the Academy Award-winning actor’s Indoor Garden Party event, which featured the likes of Myth Of Her, Janet Devlin, and more.

Though Amy Shark was not on the bill, she made an appearance all the same, at one point performing a version of her 2018 song, ‘Psycho’. While the original version features Blink-182 frontman Mark Hoppus on guest vocals, his absence saw Crowe step into the fold to perform instead.

Russell Crowe joined Amy Shark onstage in Coffs Harbour for a performance of ‘Psycho’:

Though no footage of the event has made its way online, The Music reports Amy Shark did however take to her Instagram stories to commemorate the event, tagging Hoppus and calling Crowe his understudy. “This is how much Russell Crowe likes my song,” she added as a caption.

‘Psycho’ was originally released on Amy Shark’s 2018 debut album, Love Monster, with the singer describing the single as a musical highlight for her. “I never dreamed of having a member of Blink-182 on a song of mine, I’m shaking so bad I’m that excited,” she said at the time.

