Asleep at the Wheel, Willie Watson and More Announce Out on the Weekend Sideshows

A string of artists on the lineup for Melbourne’s Out on the Weekend festival have confirmed Australian headline dates spread across September and October 2023. Headliners Asleep at the Wheel will play shows in Sydney, Adelaide and Perth, while fellow American acts Willie Watson, Nat Myers, Melissa Carper, Jenny Don’t and the Spurs, The Pink Stones and Summer Dean have also confirmed festival sideshows.

Out on the Weekend is happening at Seaworks Maritime Precinct in Williamstown, Melbourne, on Saturday, 14th October. Asleep at the Wheel are making their Australian debut at the event – Ray Benson and Lucky Oceans, who co-founded the band in 1970, are both taking part in the tour.

Asleep at the Wheel – ‘The Letter That Johnny Walker Read’

A week after Out on the Weekend, Asleep at the Wheel will perform at the Groundwater Country Music Festival on the Gold Coast, while Portland-based cowpunks Jenny Don’t and the Spurs will arrive in Australia a few weeks before Out on the Weekend for a slot at Dashville Skyline. Find all the sideshow details below.

Asleep at the Wheel

w/ Summer Dean (Sydney), Sassafras (Perth)

Sunday, 15th October – The Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, 18th October – The Gov, Adelaide SA

Thursday, 19th October – Freo.Social, Perth WA

Tickets on sale Thursday, 27th July via Love Police

Willie Watson

w/ Nat Myers

Sunday, 15th October – The Zoo, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, 17th October – Bangalow A&I Hall, Bangalow NSW

Sunday, 22nd October – The Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale Thursday, 27th July via Love Police

Melissa Carper

w/ Summer Dean

Wednesday, 18th October – The Great Club, Sydney NSW

+ more TBA

Tickets on sale Thursday, 27th July via Love Police

Jenny Don’t and the Spurs

Saturday, 30th September – La La La’s, Wollongong NSW

Sunday, 1st October – The Southern, Berry NSW

Friday, 6th October – The Australian Hotel, Ballina NSW

Saturday, 7th October – The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD (supporting Henry Wagons)

Sunday, 8th October – Tamworth Hotel, Tamworth NSW

Sunday, 15th October – The Star Hotel, Yackandandah VIC (w/ The Pink Stones, The Bures Band)

Tuesday, 17th October – The Great Club, Sydney NSW (w/ The Pink Stones, The Bures Band)

Tickets on sale Thursday, 27 July via Love Police

Further Reading

Out on the Weekend Adds More Artists to 2023 Lineup

A Guide to Every Australian Music Festival Happening in 2023/24

James Reyne and Ella Hooper Announce National Tour, Re-Record ‘Way Out West’