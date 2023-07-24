Asleep at the Wheel, Willie Watson and More Announce Out on the Weekend Sideshows

A string of artists on the lineup for Melbourne’s Out on the Weekend festival have confirmed Australian headline dates spread across September and October 2023. Headliners Asleep at the Wheel will play shows in Sydney, Adelaide and Perth, while fellow American acts Willie Watson, Nat Myers, Melissa Carper, Jenny Don’t and the Spurs, The Pink Stones and Summer Dean have also confirmed festival sideshows.
Out on the Weekend is happening at Seaworks Maritime Precinct in Williamstown, Melbourne, on Saturday, 14th October. Asleep at the Wheel are making their Australian debut at the event – Ray Benson and Lucky Oceans, who co-founded the band in 1970, are both taking part in the tour.
Asleep at the Wheel – ‘The Letter That Johnny Walker Read’
A week after Out on the Weekend, Asleep at the Wheel will perform at the Groundwater Country Music Festival on the Gold Coast, while Portland-based cowpunks Jenny Don’t and the Spurs will arrive in Australia a few weeks before Out on the Weekend for a slot at Dashville Skyline. Find all the sideshow details below.
Asleep at the Wheel
w/ Summer Dean (Sydney), Sassafras (Perth)
- Sunday, 15th October – The Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW
- Wednesday, 18th October – The Gov, Adelaide SA
- Thursday, 19th October – Freo.Social, Perth WA
Tickets on sale Thursday, 27th July via Love Police
Willie Watson
w/ Nat Myers
- Sunday, 15th October – The Zoo, Brisbane QLD
- Tuesday, 17th October – Bangalow A&I Hall, Bangalow NSW
- Sunday, 22nd October – The Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW
Tickets on sale Thursday, 27th July via Love Police
Melissa Carper
w/ Summer Dean
- Wednesday, 18th October – The Great Club, Sydney NSW
- + more TBA
Tickets on sale Thursday, 27th July via Love Police
Jenny Don’t and the Spurs
- Saturday, 30th September – La La La’s, Wollongong NSW
- Sunday, 1st October – The Southern, Berry NSW
- Friday, 6th October – The Australian Hotel, Ballina NSW
- Saturday, 7th October – The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD (supporting Henry Wagons)
- Sunday, 8th October – Tamworth Hotel, Tamworth NSW
- Sunday, 15th October – The Star Hotel, Yackandandah VIC (w/ The Pink Stones, The Bures Band)
- Tuesday, 17th October – The Great Club, Sydney NSW (w/ The Pink Stones, The Bures Band)
Tickets on sale Thursday, 27 July via Love Police
