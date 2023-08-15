Groundwater Country Music Festival 2023: The Wolfe Brothers, Adam Harvey & Beccy Cole Join Lineup

Broadbeach’s Groundwater Country Music Festival will return for its 10th birthday edition later this year, taking over the Gold Coast suburb from Friday Friday, 20th to Sunday, 22nd October. Organisers have just dropped the second lineup announcement of the free festival, with Tasmanian outfit The Wolfe Brothers, veterans Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole, Gympie singer Caitlyn Shadbolt, and Tori Forsyth all added to the bill.

A slew of overseas acts have also been added, including Summer Dean, Melissa Carper, and The Pink Stones. They join artists like Lee Kernaghan, Amber Lawrence, Jackson Dean, and Casey Barnes, who were revealed on the first lineup announcement. See the full list below.

The Wolfe Brothers: ‘Here’s To The Ones’

“We are determined to put on a party that our Groundwater CMF fans won’t ever forget as we celebrate 10 years of country music on the Gold Coast,” festival director Mark Duckworth said in a statement.

“Not only will we be bringing back some of our festival favourites from over the years but also seeing some new faces on our Broadbeach stages. This lineup represents the best of the best in Australian country music, plus some incredible overseas acts you won’t want to miss.”

The Wolfe Brothers are currently in the middle of an extensive Australian tour in support of their latest album Livin’ The Dream, with dates in North Queensland, Victoria, and NSW still to come – they finish up Saturday, 2nd September at the Goulburn Workers Club in NSW.

Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole, meanwhile, will be bringing songs from their latest collaborative album The Great Country Songbook Volume III, which came out in September 2022.

Groundwater Country Music Festival Lineup 2023

Adam Harvey & Beccy Cole

Amber Lawrence

Asleep At The Wheel

Billie-Jo Porter

Blake O’Connor

Bo’ness

Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys

Caitlyn Shadbolt

Casey Barnes

Chloe Styler

DJ Colonel’s Country Music Cottage

Doug Bruce And The Tailgaters

Georgia State Line

Haystack Mountain Hermits

Hinterland

Hurricane Fall

Hutch

Jackson Dean

Lee Kernaghan

2023 Star Maker Loren Ryan

Matt Cornell

Melissa Carper

Melody Moko

Pete Cullen And The Hurt

Rhinestoned

Round Mountain Girls

Route 33

Sara Berki

Summer Dean

The Dungarees

The Pink Stones

The Pleasures

The Weeping Willows

The Wolfe Brothers

Tori Forsyth

Tyla Rodrigues Band

Vixens Of Fall

Friday, 20th to Sunday, 22nd October – Broadbeach, Queensland

Entry is free.

