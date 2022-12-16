US singer and rapper Azealia Banks has announced she’ll be playing at The Timber Yard in Port Melbourne this Sunday, 18th December. The new show makes up for Banks’ cancelled Festival Hall show, which was due to happen last Saturday (10th December).

The announcement comes after Banks abandoned her scheduled Brisbane performance hours before show time, citing a previous incident in the city that involved someone in the crowd hurling a bottle at her. “That was the most racist, most demoralising experience of my fucking life and right now I’m on a really good track,” Banks said on Instagram upon cancelling the Brisbane gig.

Azealia Banks – ‘212’

In a statement to The Age, a spokesperson for The Timber Yard confirmed the gig was going ahead. “We love live music, so it’s great to see live music coming through,” the spokesperson said. The Timber Yard is more frequently used as a function venue, but also hosts dance music parties.

Promoters Bizzaro emailed those who’d bought tickets to the Festival Hall show, alerting them to the new date and change of venue. “It was an enormous process bringing together full-scale production within one week at the busiest time of the year, so we hope you can understand what it took to make this new show happen,” the email said.

“Refunds are available tomorrow morning (email will be sent by Ticketmaster, they are slow as per usual) to all those who can’t make it. If you saw footage of Azealia’s Sydney show you’ll know this isn’t worth missing.”

The gig at The Timber Yard might be Banks’ final performance in Australia. In announcing the cancellation of the Brisbane show, Banks said “this run” will be her “very last time touring Australia.”

She reasoned, “This place makes me utterly miserable and I’m too black and beautiful to have a bunch of white people in my face playing with me over their WEAK ASS CURRENCY.”

Azealia Banks Australia 2022

Saturday, 10th December – Festival Hall, Melbourne – CANCELLED

– CANCELLED Sunday, 11th December – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Tuesday, 13th December – The Tivoli, Brisbane – CANCELLED

– CANCELLED Sunday, 18th December – The Timber Yard, Melbourne – NEW SHOW (w/Pookie, Sophiya and Cody Dunstall)

