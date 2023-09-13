Here are the Set Times for Harvest Rock 2023

Harvest Rock
Harvest Rock will set up at Murlawirrapurka and Ityamai-Itpina/Rymill and King Rodney Parks in Adelaide on Saturday, 28th and Sunday, 29th October 2023. There’ll be Australian-exclusive performances from Jamiroquai and Beck alongside festival sets from Nile Rodgers & Chic, Paul Kelly, Sparks, Santigold, Tash Sultana,  Flight Facilities and the Rolling Stones Revue courtesy of Magic’s Dirt’s AdalitaTex Perkins and You Am I’s Tim Rogers.

The set times for Harvest Rock II have been revealed. The live music will take place across two stages: Harvest Stage and Vines Stage. There’ll also be a bumper gastronomy program, with more info on that to come. Find the set times below.

Harvest Rock 2023 – Set Times

Saturday, 28th October

Harvest Stage

  • 12.00 – 12.30: Welcome to Country
  • 12.30 – 13.15: Surprise Chef
  • 13.45 – 14.30: Bad//Dreems
  • 15.00 – 16.00: Rolling Stones Revue
  • 16.30 – 17.30: Bernard Fanning
  • 18.00 – 19.00: Ocean Alley
  • 19.30 – 20.30: Nile Rodgers & Chic
  • 21.15 – 23.00: Jamiroquai

Vines Stage

  • 12.30 – 13.00: Charlie Collins
  • 13.30 – 14.15: Jade Bird
  • 14.45 – 15.30: Ladyhawke
  • 16.00 – 16.45: Warpaint
  • 17.15 – 18.15: Chromeo
  • 18.45 – 19.45: Thelma Plum
  • 20.15 – 21.45: Flight Facilities (Decade DJ Set)

Sunday, 29th October

Harvest Stage

  • 12.00 – 12.30: Floodlights
  • 13.00 – 13.45: Sam Barber
  • 14.15 – 15.00: Julia Jacklin
  • 15.30 – 16.30: Chet Faker
  • 17.00 – 18.00: Baker Boy
  • 18.30 – 19.30: Bright Eyes
  • 20.00 – 21.00: Paul Kelly
  • 21.30 – 23.00: Beck

Vines Stage

  • 12.45 – 13.30: The Lemon Twigs
  • 14.00 – 14.45: Built to Spill
  • 15.15 – 16.00: Babe Rainbow
  • 16.30 – 17.30: Vera Blue
  • 18.00 – 19.00: Santigold
  • 19.30 – 20.30: Sparks
  • 21.00 – 22.00: Tash Sultana

