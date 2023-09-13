Here are the Set Times for Harvest Rock 2023

Harvest Rock will set up at Murlawirrapurka and Ityamai-Itpina/Rymill and King Rodney Parks in Adelaide on Saturday, 28th and Sunday, 29th October 2023. There’ll be Australian-exclusive performances from Jamiroquai and Beck alongside festival sets from Nile Rodgers & Chic, Paul Kelly, Sparks, Santigold, Tash Sultana, Flight Facilities and the Rolling Stones Revue courtesy of Magic’s Dirt’s Adalita, Tex Perkins and You Am I’s Tim Rogers.

The set times for Harvest Rock II have been revealed. The live music will take place across two stages: Harvest Stage and Vines Stage. There’ll also be a bumper gastronomy program, with more info on that to come. Find the set times below.

Nile Rodgers & Chic – ‘Good Times’

Harvest Rock 2023 – Set Times

Saturday, 28th October

Harvest Stage

12.00 – 12.30: Welcome to Country

12.30 – 13.15: Surprise Chef

13.45 – 14.30: Bad//Dreems

15.00 – 16.00: Rolling Stones Revue

16.30 – 17.30: Bernard Fanning

18.00 – 19.00: Ocean Alley

19.30 – 20.30: Nile Rodgers & Chic

21.15 – 23.00: Jamiroquai

Vines Stage

12.30 – 13.00: Charlie Collins

13.30 – 14.15: Jade Bird

14.45 – 15.30: Ladyhawke

16.00 – 16.45: Warpaint

17.15 – 18.15: Chromeo

18.45 – 19.45: Thelma Plum

20.15 – 21.45: Flight Facilities (Decade DJ Set)

Sunday, 29th October

Harvest Stage

12.00 – 12.30: Floodlights

13.00 – 13.45: Sam Barber

14.15 – 15.00: Julia Jacklin

15.30 – 16.30: Chet Faker

17.00 – 18.00: Baker Boy

18.30 – 19.30: Bright Eyes

20.00 – 21.00: Paul Kelly

21.30 – 23.00: Beck

Vines Stage

12.45 – 13.30: The Lemon Twigs

14.00 – 14.45: Built to Spill

15.15 – 16.00: Babe Rainbow

16.30 – 17.30: Vera Blue

18.00 – 19.00: Santigold

19.30 – 20.30: Sparks

21.00 – 22.00: Tash Sultana

Tickets on sale now

Further Reading

More Acts Added to Harvest Rock 2023 Lineup

Santigold, Sparks + More Announce Harvest Rock Sideshows

Set Times Announced for Listen Out & Listen In 2023