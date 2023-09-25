Wallice, Dan Sultan, The Buoys to Play Young Henrys’ Rock & Roll Circus for SXSW Sydney

Sydney brewery Young Henrys has announced the lineup for its Rock & Roll Circus event that’ll take place at SXSW Sydney next month. Annie Hamilton, Dan Sultan, US singer Wallice, Hayley Mary, and Zoe Catterall from The Buoys will be in attendance for the show, which sees acts cover a selection of classic rock tracks.

Ben Marwe from Bad//Dreems has also been locked in, along with Emmy Mack from Redhook, Zeppelin Hamilton from Velvet Trip, and Jamie Timony from Sydney punks These New South Whales. The Rock & Roll Circus will take over Sydney’s Tumbalong Park on Wednesday, 18th October – entry is free.

The Buoys: ‘I Want You’

“Young Henrys Rock & Roll Circus is a musical event we have been throwing for nearly 7 years now,” Young Henrys founder Oscar McMahon said in a statement. “It sees our various friends from all manners of the musical realm coming together to collaborate and have fun on a communal stage.”

The Rock & Roll Circus is one of the free SXSW Sydney events that will take place in Tumbalong Park from Sunday, 15th October to Sunday, 22nd October. There’ll be other music showcases from one of Asia’s biggest labels, YEG Music, along with tech activations, talks, and game demos.

Have a look at the event schedule on the SXSW Sydney website.

Young Henrys’ Rock & Roll Circus SXSW Sydney

Annie Hamilton

Ben Marwe (Bad Dreems)

Dan Sultan

Dante Knows

Emmy Mack (Redhook)

Hayley Mary

Jamie Timony (TNSW)

Tyne James Organ

Wallice (US)

Zeppelin Hamilton (Velvet Trip)

Zoe Catterall (The Buoys)

+ Secret Artists (TBA)

Date & Venue

5pm, Wednesday, 18th October – Tumbalong Park, Sydney

Entry is free, but you can RSVP here.

