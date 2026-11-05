Baker Boy Announces Massive 19-Date Regional Australian Tour For 2027

Baker Boy is taking the party on the road! The multi-award-winning Yolŋu rapper has announced a massive 19-date regional Australian tour for summer 2027, bringing his electrifying live show to communities across Queensland, New South Wales, the ACT and Victoria.

Dubbed the Baked Summer Tour, the extensive run will see the beloved artist hitting a stack of regional stages for the very first time, armed with his signature combination of rapid-fire rhymes, infectious dance moves, and the powerful sounds of the yidaki.

Baker Boy – ‘YOLŊU FEVER’

Presented by triple j, the tour will kick off at Burleigh Town Hotel on the Gold Coast on Friday, 8th January, before making its way through locations including Newcastle, Port Macquarie, Coffs Harbour, Byron Bay, Rockhampton, Bundaberg, Canberra, Wollongong, Townsville, Cairns and plenty more.

The mammoth run will eventually wrap up at The Whalers Hotel in Warrnambool on Saturday, 13th March.

And if you’ve already caught Baker Boy live during his recent touring cycle, he’s promising an entirely new experience this time around.

“It’s been a huge year for DJANDJAY, I’ve been touring it all over, but excited to bring this new era of Baker Boy to regional areas,” the rapper shares.

“You mob really know how to party so we’ve rebuilt the show to put on something epic, even if you’ve caught a headline show already, you don’t wanna miss this.”

“It’s time for a BAKED SUMMER. Let’s effn rave.”

The announcement follows a massive year for the Arnhem Land artist, whose acclaimed sophomore album DJANDJAY has continued to cement his status as one of Australia’s most exciting and culturally significant performers.

Originally released in 2025, the record recently received a deluxe edition and has earned five nominations at the 2026 ARIA Awards, including Best Solo Artist and Best Hip Hop/Rap Release.

Named in honour of Baker Boy’s late grandmother, DJANDJAY also pays tribute to the Yolŋu spiritual figure of the same name, an octopus spirit said to guide souls forward.

The deeply personal project explores themes of family, identity, loss and cultural connection, while continuing to showcase the rapper’s infectious, genre-blending musical style.

The album has already enjoyed major recognition at this year’s National Indigenous Music Awards, taking home three trophies for Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Film Clip of the Year.

And Baker Boy’s achievements haven’t been limited to the recording studio.

He was named Musician of the Year at the 2025 GQ Men of the Year Awards, while also performing his hit Thick Skin alongside Snoop Dogg at the AFL Grand Final.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2017, Baker Boy has become one of the country’s most celebrated musical exports, building a career that combines hip-hop, dance and traditional Yolŋu culture.

Named Young Australian of the Year in 2019, he went on to release his breakthrough debut album Gela in 2021, which peaked at #3 on the ARIA Albums Chart and collected five ARIA Awards, including Album of the Year.

His live résumé is equally impressive, with appearances at Splendour In The Grass, Laneway Festival, Golden Plains and WOMADelaide, alongside international touring and a performance before 60,000 people at the 2021 AFL Grand Final in Perth.

Now, rather than limiting his next Australian run to the usual capital-city circuit, Baker Boy is bringing the celebration directly to regional audiences.

Artist presale tickets are available from Thursday, 5th November at 8am AEDT, with general public tickets going on sale Monday, 9th November at 8am AEDT.

Check out the full tour itinerary below!

Baker Boy – Baked Summer Regional Australian Tour 2027

Presented by triple j

Friday, 8th January — Burleigh Town Hotel, Burleigh Heads / Jellurgal QLD

— Burleigh Town Hotel, Burleigh Heads / Jellurgal QLD Saturday, 9th January — Kings Beach Tavern, Kings Beach / Cullowundoor QLD

— Kings Beach Tavern, Kings Beach / Cullowundoor QLD Friday, 15th January — The Woodport Hotel, Erina / Darkinjung NSW

— The Woodport Hotel, Erina / Darkinjung NSW Saturday, 16th January — King St Warehouse, Newcastle / Mulubinba NSW

— King St Warehouse, Newcastle / Mulubinba NSW Thursday, 21st January — Finnians, Port Macquarie / Guruk NSW

— Finnians, Port Macquarie / Guruk NSW Friday, 22nd January — Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour / Gumbainggir NSW

— Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour / Gumbainggir NSW Saturday, 23rd January — The Northern, Byron Bay / Cavanbah NSW

— The Northern, Byron Bay / Cavanbah NSW Thursday, 28th January — Leichhardt Hotel, Rockhampton / Randu QLD

— Leichhardt Hotel, Rockhampton / Randu QLD Friday, 29th January — Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone / Bayali QLD

— Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone / Bayali QLD Saturday, 30th January — Old Bundy Tavern, Bundaberg / Gureng Gureng QLD

— Old Bundy Tavern, Bundaberg / Gureng Gureng QLD Thursday, 18th February — Miranda Hotel, Miranda / Dharawal NSW

— Miranda Hotel, Miranda / Dharawal NSW Friday, 19th February — UC Hub, Canberra / Ngunnawal ACT

— UC Hub, Canberra / Ngunnawal ACT Saturday, 20th February — UOW Uni Bar, Wollongong / Dharawal NSW

— UOW Uni Bar, Wollongong / Dharawal NSW Thursday, 25th February — The Metropolitan Hotel, Mackay / Yuwi QLD

— The Metropolitan Hotel, Mackay / Yuwi QLD Friday, 26th February — Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville / Gurambilbarra QLD

— Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville / Gurambilbarra QLD Saturday, 27th February — Gilligans, Cairns / Gimuy QLD

— Gilligans, Cairns / Gimuy QLD Friday, 5th March — The Westernport, San Remo / Bunurong VIC

— The Westernport, San Remo / Bunurong VIC Saturday, 6th March — The Pier, Frankston / Monmar VIC

— The Pier, Frankston / Monmar VIC Saturday, 13th March — The Whalers Hotel, Warrnambool / Gunditjmara VIC

Tickets

Artist presale: Thursday, 5th November 2026 – 8am AEDT

General onsale: Monday, 9th November 2026 – 8am AEDT

Tickets and further information are available through Baker Boy’s official website

Further Reading

Baker Boy Recruits Female Indigenous All-Stars For New Single ‘Thick Skin’

triple j’s 100 Best Unearthed Discoveries: The Complete List

Baker Boy Announces Long-Awaited New Album ‘Djandjay’, Shares ‘Lightning’