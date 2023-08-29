Bien et Toi Releases New EP ‘Voici’: “Some Heat for Anyone to Play When They Get the Aux”

LA producer Gianluca Buccellati has released his latest EP under the Bien et Toi alias. The six-song Voici includes the single, ‘Vous Venez Souvent Ici?’, which came out at the start of August. It’s a considerably less collaborative affair than last year’s London Safari EP, which featured guest appearances from sophie meiers, Biig Piig, Halima and carpetgarden.

Bien et Toi focuses on chilled-out, summery house music throughout the EP, with deviations into downtempo electronica. “This collection of songs was created when I was in a completely carefree state of flow” Buccellati said in a statement. “This EP is for people to let loose to, a soundtrack for pool parties or warmer nights – some heat for anyone to play when they get the aux.”

Bien et Toi: Voici

