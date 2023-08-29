Behind You Team Up with Teether, BAYANG (tha Bushranger) and 1300’s Rako on New Single ‘The Well’

Sydney/Gadigal land trio Behind You have assembled a dream team of collaborators for their second single of 2023. The track, titled ‘The Well’, is out now and features guest appearances from 1300 rapper Rako, Melbourne/Naarm MC par excellence Teether and Western Sydney rapper BAYANG (tha Bushranger). Listen here and watch the official music video below.

“This song was a work in progress for a long time, and it wasn’t until we let it grow independently from us that its purpose really clicked,” Behind You said in a statement. “First we spoke to Nerdie, who linked us with Rako and put the verse down with him. Then we played a show with BAYANG and figured he could spit a verse of this track we were working on. And finally Teether – who we’d been put onto by Shady Nasty after they played with his band Too Birds – was the missing piece of the puzzle.”

Behind You ft. Rako, Teether & BAYANG (tha Bushranger) – ‘The Well’

For more new Australian music, check out our latest New Aus Music Playlist

