Big Skeez Embraces Amapiano on New Single ‘Hello’

Big Skeez has further teased his forthcoming debut mixtape, Work Don’t Stop, with the single ‘Hello’, which draws much of its power from the way it plays with amapiano, a hybrid of deep house and jazz that has its roots in the townships of South Africa.

‘Hello’ is both deeply personal and wildly sensual, providing a soundtrack to both intimacy and moments of introspection. That’s the name of the game for Big Skeez – his music has always had a uniquely self-assured quality, and leaps effortlessly between different styles and genres.

‘Hello’ is described as a riposte to Big Skeez’s critics. In a statement, he says the song is addressed to those “haters that want me to fail.” The salutation of the title is a reminder for these naysayers that he’s not going anywhere.

The single comes with an accompanying video, a collaboration with creative director Basjia Almaan. Featuring an all-Sudanese cast, the video has been described as a celebration of “the culture … and those who are a part of it and continue to create it.”

The Eora-based artist has been gathering steam for some time now, amassing a legion of followers and garnering positive press for his experimental, rich sound. The full-length mixtape, Work Don’t Stop, will hit streaming services on Friday, 10th November via NLV Records.

