Ninajirachi Announces New EP, Shares ‘Undo U’

Ninajirachi has released the new single ‘Undo U’, written and produced alongside Jack Laboz. The two-minute dose of lateral dance music is set to appear on the Central Coast musician’s upcoming 4×4 EP, which is due out on Friday, 10th November through NLV Records.

4×4 follows Nina’s 2022 mixtape, Second Nature, named one of the best Australian albums of last year by The Guardian and NME Australia. The new EP marks a shift towards a more collaborative approach, with Nina Wilson working on many of its tracks during her 2023 North American tour.

Ninajirachi – ‘Undo U’

“This year I spent sooooo much time in America touring and collaborating with other musicians vs. at home I’m usually just writing and producing alone,” Wilson said in a statement. “It’s been fun and I’ve learned a lot.”

‘Undo U’ is the former Unearthed High finalist’s second official single of 2023, following April’s ‘1×1’, a collaboration with LA producer Ravenna Golden. “It was literally done in a day,” Wilson said of ‘Undo U’. Laboz, the song’s co-producer, has recently worked with the likes of Babebee, María Isabel and Kid Bloom.

In August, Ninajirachi featured on ISOxo’s ‘SHYPOP’, which is set to appear on the San Diego producer’s debut album, kidsgonemad!, due out on Friday, 20th October via 88rising Records. You can stream and download ‘Undo U’ here and catch Ninajirachi performing at the inaugural HAYDAYS festival in Tasmania at the end of 2023.

Further Reading

ISOxo Teams Up with Ninajirachi for New Single ‘SHYPOP’

Ninajirachi Announces Dark Crystal v2.0, Expands into Melbourne

New Tassie Festival HAYDAYS Announces 2023 Lineup: Foals, SBTRKT, Genesis Owusu + More